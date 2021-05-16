BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $45.10. BioAtla shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

