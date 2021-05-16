BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Buys $474,000.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

