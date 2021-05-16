BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Up 6.2%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 250,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 709,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

