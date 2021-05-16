Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

