Bitball Treasure Price Hits $50.49 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $364,728.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.49 or 0.00114517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

