Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $10.35 million and $1,278.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.90 or 0.00559682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00200995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00265142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

