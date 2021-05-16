Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $259.68 or 0.00613748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.25 or 0.02366441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001674 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003424 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,734,795 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

