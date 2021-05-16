Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $904.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $88,899.88 and $904.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.