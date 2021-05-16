Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $13,904.75 and approximately $2,815.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

