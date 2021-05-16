BITTO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,848.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $772,533.60 and $97,848.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00105442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.83 or 0.00800767 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

