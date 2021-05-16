BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,743.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $8,743.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIZZCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01086768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00114068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIZZCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIZZCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.