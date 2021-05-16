BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

BJ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 1,813,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

