Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $111,818.76 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00.
- On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94.
BDTX opened at $27.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $994.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 201,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
