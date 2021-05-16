Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $111,818.76 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94.

BDTX opened at $27.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $994.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 201,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

