Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Reaches $27.64 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $27.64 million and $1.92 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

