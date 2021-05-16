BLAST 1-Day Volume Tops $46.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $35,059.16 and $46.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008165 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

