Blockpass (PASS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $963,784.54 and $62.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01097938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00064025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00113477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063647 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

