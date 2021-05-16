Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.50 million.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 568,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

