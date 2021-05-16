Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

