Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

AIA stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

