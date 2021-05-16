Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The stock has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.