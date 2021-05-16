Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.63. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $173.16 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

