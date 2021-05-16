Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $171.68 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

