Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

