BMO Capital Markets Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE ATZ opened at C$30.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$14.73 and a 52-week high of C$33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.47.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

