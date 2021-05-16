Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

BONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

