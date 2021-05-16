Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.65.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

