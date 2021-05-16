botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $412.11 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $412.11 million and approximately $259,035.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

