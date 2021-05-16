Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$260.00 at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$251.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

