Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

