Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

