Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Broadwind stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.