Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 1,324,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

