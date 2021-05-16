Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. IDEX reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $3,714,413 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. IDEX has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.