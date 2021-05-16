Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.13. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of ($3.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $61.32. 4,084,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,156. Kohl’s has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

