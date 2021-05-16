Brokerages Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

NYSE GRUB traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,092. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.