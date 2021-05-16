Brokerages Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

NYSE GRUB traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,092. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit