Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $48.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $58.04 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,610. The company has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

