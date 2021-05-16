Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. JD.com posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

