Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.57 Million

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post $633.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.50 million and the lowest is $623.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $124.01 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

