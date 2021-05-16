Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.66 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.