Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.66 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

