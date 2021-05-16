Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $175.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.12 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $706.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $756.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

