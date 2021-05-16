Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

