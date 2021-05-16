Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Price Target at GBX 376.67

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28).

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

