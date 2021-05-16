Brokerages Set Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) PT at $15.38

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ODT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 1,201,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,738. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

