Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $74.00

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 264,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.