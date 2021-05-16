Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $79.00

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 160,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,500. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.