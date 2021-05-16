Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.17. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 349,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,924,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $17.84.

BPY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

