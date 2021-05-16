(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

