Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

