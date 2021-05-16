Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

