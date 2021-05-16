Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$26.05 and a 52-week high of C$62.57.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.